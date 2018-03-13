The Yorkshire Post says: Tributes to Dave Callaghan - Mr Cricket. Summers will never be the same again

DAVE CALLAGHAN was not just the voice of Yorkshire cricket. He was a sporting ambassador and this is reflected by the affectionate tributes that have been paid to the BBC broadcaster following his sudden death.

An eloquent champion of county cricket, and its importance, he treated everyone, from England captains to spectators voicing an opinion, with a humility, and cheery courtesy, that few, if any, can match.

Any day watching Yorkshire was enlivened by his presence – and the same can be said for the countless charitable causes that he hosted, and supported, for the benefit of others.

And, as Yorkshire continue their pre-season tour in South Africa, they know that summers will never be the same without this sports journalist – simply known as ‘Cally’ – whiling away the day to the sound of willow on leather and regarding each and every listener, whether it be on BBC Radio Leeds or online, as his best friend. That’s why he will be so missed by so many.