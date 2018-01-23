The Yorkshire Post says: What a racket! Kyle Edmund’s coming of age

KYLE EDMUND is already a match for the world’s top tennis players after stunning third seed and ATP Tour Final winner Grigor Dimitrov to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious Australian Open.

Now the player, who honed his skills in East Yorkshire, has a chance to emerge from the shadow of Sir Andy Murray, so long the standard-bearer of British tennis, when he faces the veteran Marin Cilic for a place in the final.

Though it has been Edmund’s strawberry blond hair and fluorescent pink garb that has been catching the eye in the Melbourne heat – he’s still told off by his mother if he does not apply sufficient suncream – it is his tenacious tennis which is now doing all the talking.

A modest young man, a strong serve – and ferocious forehand – have the potential to take the pale-faced player to the summit of the sport. Hopefully, it’s only time before Henman Hill and Murray Mound at Wimbledon’s hallowed grounds are renamed Kyle’s Kop in recognition of his extraordinary efforts.