The series has very much evolved over the years, which may have contributed to its longevity. When I left the Thirsk practice in 2017, I expected that to be the end of my foray into telly but, in fact, a new town, a new practice, new farmers and a different part of North Yorkshire was a refreshing bonus for the show. Since then, other practices have joined and new faces appeared. The “Donaldson’s” vets have taken the baton with enthusiasm and have been careful not to drop it.

To celebrate this milestone, we are having a party in Thirsk (the home of Herriot etc etc) to watch the episode live, along with some “behind the scenes” footage, amusing out-takes (of which there will be many) and interviews with various protagonists about how we have enjoyed the last nine (for some of us) or four years (for others). I did my interview last week and, at times, it was pretty emotional.

A good friend, who has helped steer me through the trials and tribulations of being on TV, asked the questions.

Julian Norton, the Yorkshire Vet.

She started with, “How did it come about at the beginning?” This is a question I have been asked many times over the years, so it was easy to answer. Next, “What was your favourite bit?” This one was impossible to answer.

“How has this affected your life?” I paused for thought. This was a big question, with lots of answers. In some ways, not so much- the poorly animals still need fixing and worried owners still need to be comforted. Little ‘Amore’ the Bichon Frise, who I have been treating for many years, battling some serious illnesses, did not give two hoots that I would be on telly on Tuesday night and neither did her owners, when Anne and I called to see her on Sunday evening. That aspect of my life is exactly the same. The businesses need to run, staff need to be paid, anal glands need to be emptied; veterinary work continues. But undoubtedly my involvement in the show has been life changing. Once, my career was pretty predictable and, dare I say, rather routine. Now, it most certainly is not; every day is different and new and exciting opportunities appear out of nowhere. I’ve written nine books, which would never have happened without my TV involvement, nor would the column you are reading just now. All these things are a brilliant bonus.