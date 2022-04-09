The paper’s long-standing opinion editor and horse racing correspondent was fearless and uncompromising as a journalist but also a trusted and revered voice who campaigned relentlessly on behalf of the region he cherished.

The esteem and respect in which he was held is manifested by the outpouring of grief from leading national figures in the worlds of politics, religion and sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps more than anything Tom adored horse racing and the fact that Wetherby Racecourse has pledged to dedicate a race in his memory later in the year would have delighted him.

Tom in front of the House of Commons, having just conducted an exclusive interview with Betty Boothroyd. Pic by James Hardisty.

Yorkshire has lost a powerful figure and this title a dear colleague and friend. We will forever miss his knowledge, talent, kindness and humour.