Tom Richmond: Region mourns passing of fearless Yorkshire Post journalist whose skill and friendship will never be forgotten - The Yorkshire Post says

The passing of The Yorkshire Post’s Tom Richmond has shocked and brought sadness into the hearts of so many who knew him and his work.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:10 am

The paper’s long-standing opinion editor and horse racing correspondent was fearless and uncompromising as a journalist but also a trusted and revered voice who campaigned relentlessly on behalf of the region he cherished.

The esteem and respect in which he was held is manifested by the outpouring of grief from leading national figures in the worlds of politics, religion and sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Perhaps more than anything Tom adored horse racing and the fact that Wetherby Racecourse has pledged to dedicate a race in his memory later in the year would have delighted him.

Tom in front of the House of Commons, having just conducted an exclusive interview with Betty Boothroyd. Pic by James Hardisty.

Yorkshire has lost a powerful figure and this title a dear colleague and friend. We will forever miss his knowledge, talent, kindness and humour.

He will never be forgotten.

Yorkshire PostYorkshire