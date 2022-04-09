The paper’s long-standing opinion editor and horse racing correspondent was fearless and uncompromising as a journalist but also a trusted and revered voice who campaigned relentlessly on behalf of the region he cherished.
The esteem and respect in which he was held is manifested by the outpouring of grief from leading national figures in the worlds of politics, religion and sport.
Perhaps more than anything Tom adored horse racing and the fact that Wetherby Racecourse has pledged to dedicate a race in his memory later in the year would have delighted him.
Yorkshire has lost a powerful figure and this title a dear colleague and friend. We will forever miss his knowledge, talent, kindness and humour.
He will never be forgotten.