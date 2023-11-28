VAR crisis: Sheffield memorial to a decision-making system that could offer Premier League bigwigs a solution to current VAR farce
This newspaper would not hesitate to assert that it is cricket being spoken about when one references the beautiful game, despite what your average football aficionado might have you believe.
Yet there can be little debate to be had when it comes to the origins of the latter: like all the good things in life, it was made in Yorkshire.
Sheffield, to be precise, with Sheffield FC kicking off the global phenomenon in 1857, rolling the pitch for the game we see played up and down the country today.
So it is fitting that a memorial be set in place to mark something quite remarkable which can still be heard discussed today: an FA Cup tie that, 150 years ago, was settled using the toss of a coin.
It will provide a convening point for football fans everywhere, and perhaps offer those controlling VAR at Stockley Park an improvement on the current farce that is ruining our top flight.