VAR crisis: Sheffield memorial to a decision-making system that could offer Premier League bigwigs a solution to current VAR farce

This newspaper would not hesitate to assert that it is cricket being spoken about when one references the beautiful game, despite what your average football aficionado might have you believe.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
Referee Craig Pawson looks at a replay on a monitor during a VAR review, before awarding a penalty to Liverpool, during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Referee Craig Pawson looks at a replay on a monitor during a VAR review, before awarding a penalty to Liverpool, during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Yet there can be little debate to be had when it comes to the origins of the latter: like all the good things in life, it was made in Yorkshire.

Sheffield, to be precise, with Sheffield FC kicking off the global phenomenon in 1857, rolling the pitch for the game we see played up and down the country today.

So it is fitting that a memorial be set in place to mark something quite remarkable which can still be heard discussed today: an FA Cup tie that, 150 years ago, was settled using the toss of a coin.

It will provide a convening point for football fans everywhere, and perhaps offer those controlling VAR at Stockley Park an improvement on the current farce that is ruining our top flight.

