Why the death of inspirational fund-raiser Mandy Taylor should inspire us all to #bemoremandy

Mandy Taylor

INSPIRATIONAL fund-raiser Mandy Taylor touched the lives of so many people. Despite battling cancer for a decade, she never seemed to lose her trademark smile and always brought a bit of sparkle to the world. She was passionate about her home town of Huddersfield and helped to raise more than £2m for good causes, including the creation of its children’s hospice.

Even after her own prognosis earlier this year, she was determined to think of others and to bring a bit of laughter in the darkest of times. The fact she planned her own funeral, even down to recording her own eulogy and making sure her coffin will be adorned in ostrich feathers and sequins, is typical of this self-confessed ‘‘showgirl’’.

Her social media campaign aimed to inspire people to do something positive for their local community. She wanted it to be her lasting legacy, but the best tribute we can all pay in memory of this remarkable woman is to #bemoremandy.