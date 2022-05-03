Why up-for-sale Endeavour needs to remain in Whitby to protect Yorkshire's heritage - Yorkshire Post Letters

I live in Washington, Tyne and Wear, but visit Whitby often and love the town. I was shocked to read that Whitby could be losing its flagship.

It's like Washington village turning our Old Hall into an Aldi or Lidl. Unthinkable!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I did not realise it was privately owned and yes, the owner can do what he likes with it. It's his. But it's synonymous with what Whitby is as a town.

The replica HMS Endeavour has been berthed in Whitby Harbour since 2018

Surely something can be done to keep it here for everyone. Can it be donated? Can a dry dock be constructed permanently in order for the repairs to be made by local craftsmen?

It just takes somebody with deep pockets to take it abroad and it's goodbye heritage. What a history that ship has.

Please someone save this ship for Whitby.

Editor's note: The life-size replica of HMS Endeavour, famous for its role in Captain James Cook's voyages of exploration, has been put up for sale by its owner, businessman Andrew Fiddler, who bought it in 2018. He transported it from Stockton to Whitby Harbour, where it has been berthed ever since. There is a museum and restaurant on board.