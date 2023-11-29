Wilko collapse: Lisa Wilkinson accused by MP of 'burgling a failing business'

In stark contrast to the apparent sincerity of the contrition expressed by Michael Gove over his Government’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, the woman who presided over the demise of high street stalwart Wilko was slow off the mark to apologise.

Wilko chairman Lisa Wilkinson was accused by the Business and Trade Select Committee in the House of Commons of 'burgling a failing business' by MP Liam Byrne

Pressed by Liam Byrne, MP for a full and frank explanation for quite how one of Britain’s best-loved retailers went from discounting hero to insolvent zero she retorted, ‘I don’t know what you want me to say!’

‘Well I was looking for the word sorry’, said Mr Byrne as he grasped for answers on behalf of the thousands of people who lost their jobs and for Wilko’s customers for whom Wilko was a brand trusted by families for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having had the apology crowbarred from within, the former chairman of Wilko Lisa Wilkinson was reluctant to accept responsibility for her role in its demise, insteading opting to point the finger at Liz Truss, suggesting it was the impact of the short-lived former Prime Minister’s so-called fiscal event (mini budget to you and I) that was to blame for the collapse of the firm founded in 1930 – a firm which managed to navigate the Second World War.

Further damning the former chairman, who is the granddaughter of the firms founders, the committee heard that in the wake of the collapse, Ms Wilkinson did not offer any thanks or any apology to staff, nor explained to them what went wrong.

And as her inquisitors pored over the dividends being paid, which records show become unusually generous in relation to profits made, the most withering line of the day was shot across the table: “It looks to us like you were burgling a failing business.”