Wilko collapse: Lisa Wilkinson accused by MP of 'burgling a failing business'
Pressed by Liam Byrne, MP for a full and frank explanation for quite how one of Britain’s best-loved retailers went from discounting hero to insolvent zero she retorted, ‘I don’t know what you want me to say!’
‘Well I was looking for the word sorry’, said Mr Byrne as he grasped for answers on behalf of the thousands of people who lost their jobs and for Wilko’s customers for whom Wilko was a brand trusted by families for generations.
Having had the apology crowbarred from within, the former chairman of Wilko Lisa Wilkinson was reluctant to accept responsibility for her role in its demise, insteading opting to point the finger at Liz Truss, suggesting it was the impact of the short-lived former Prime Minister’s so-called fiscal event (mini budget to you and I) that was to blame for the collapse of the firm founded in 1930 – a firm which managed to navigate the Second World War.
Further damning the former chairman, who is the granddaughter of the firms founders, the committee heard that in the wake of the collapse, Ms Wilkinson did not offer any thanks or any apology to staff, nor explained to them what went wrong.
And as her inquisitors pored over the dividends being paid, which records show become unusually generous in relation to profits made, the most withering line of the day was shot across the table: “It looks to us like you were burgling a failing business.”
That, and those people who made Wilko special.