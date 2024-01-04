York's blue badge ban treated disabled people like terrorists

Hurrah for common sense! It’s not often you can say that, these days, what with jobsworths lurking around every corner, armed with a clipboard and a condescending tut ready to health and safety us all into submission for daring to use our noggins.

Campaigners in York have taken the first step to restoring access to the city for blue badge holders after anti-terror bollards were erected, permanently denying disabled people access to certain parts of the city. (photo, Adobe Stock)

However, after a campaign effort that should absolutely not have been needed, people living with disabilities that often limit their life choices will be able to return to York once again with confidence.

The ban on blue badge access to certain parts of the city came into force during the pandemic, and, like so many other liberty-curtailing sanctions put in place at the time, when an unknown virus was rife amongst the population, killing seemingly indiscriminately, it seemed a wise thing to do.

Sadly, in this case, wisdom on this issue too succumbed to the virus and in its wake a permanent ban was ordered on blue badge holders, with access blocked by, admittedly, well-meant terror protection bollards.

But it is plain wrong that blue badge holders are effectively granted the same access to public amenities as would-be terrorists – given that which has been enforced, this is far from hyperbole – barred from mixing with able-bodied people in some of the most enjoyable areas of one of, if not the great cities of the county.

Blue badges are not status symbols or VIP back-stage passes, they are a lifeline to those who hold them, helping them to get closer to some of life’s simple things that so many others are fortunate enough to take for granted.

And so it is to be welcomed that, thanks to the efforts of the Reverse the Ban campaign group that access can now be gained by blue badge holders at the junction of Goodramgate with Deangate.