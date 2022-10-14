News you can trust since 1754
'Yorkshire County Cricket Club's outdated and medieval attitudes have left a permanent weak link' - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Booth, Longwood, Huddersfield

Call me naive, call me simplistic, call me anything you wish to call me.

The printing ink that has been used on Yorkshire County Cricket Club lately could fill an entire ocean, as far as I can see, we need to apply rudimentary ultra simplicity to these recent events.

I’m a Yorkshire “lad” approaching 70 years of age. The extinct and almost medieval outdated “if tha’ won’t born in Yorkshire tha’ carnt play for ‘em” attitude still today may have left a permanent weak link in our very regional DNA .

Perhaps leaving some people feeling entitled and some people feeling like underdogs.

I hope all concerned can re-engineer a forward path for the sake of a great sporting institution, YCCC.

