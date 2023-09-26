Yorkshire's Asian Young Achiever Awards shine a light on inspiring talent the county is proud of

We know that young people of South Asian heritage still suffer from prejudice and as a consequence of that are afforded fewer opportunities in life.

Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards 2022

Those are the words - in the business section of today’s edition - of Dr Mohammad Ali OBE, the chief executive of the QED Foundation whose tireless efforts to improve the life-prospects of those from disadvantaged backgrounds are to be admired.

He adds: “We know from the countless reports and studies published in recent years that poverty rates in the UK are the worst among ethnic communities.”

His words come on the back of the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards, a ceremony that quite rightly celebrates the successes of young Asians in the here and now, but, crucially, does something much more important – or, at least, as important - than that.

It also creates peer group leaders; role models; inspiring individuals who are able to show those who, through no fault of their own, often lack direction, motivation and confidence but with the right leadership, counsel and guidance are more than able to go on to great things.

It is, sadly, well-documented that we in the north do not receive our fair share when it comes to the distribution of opportunities and prosperity and so it follows on that those young Asians are subjected to the added hindrance Dr Ali points to: racial prejudice which places even more barriers in the way for these young adults.