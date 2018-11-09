YP Letters: A no-deal Brexit for Britain would bring EU to its senses

From: Terry Watson, Adel.

THERESA May said she would walk away with no deal rather than accept a bad deal for Britain. Actions speak louder than words – we are going to get nothing but a very bad deal. It’s time to get tough with Michel Barnier. He will settle for nothing less than complete capitulation with full membership of the customs union and single market. We can still trade with EU countries under WTO rules just as many other countries do and pay tariffs. The EU would also have to pay our tariffs, and as they export far more to us than we to Europe, they would be far worse off.

Barnier knows that May is weak and is making Britain look foolish with his demands. Leaving with no deal would soon bring the EU to its senses. The £40bn they would lose would soon make them think again.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

WHY do so many Brexiteers not respect the referendum result? Robert Bottamley (The Yorkshire Post, October 31) is correct when he states that in the EU referendum we were simply asked to vote ‘Leave’ or ‘Remain’, and not being asked to vote on any plan at all. Perhaps therefore he could explain why there has been such a chorus of anguished cries from his fellow Brexiteers in response to Theresa May’s Chequers proposals, shouting that this is not what we voted for, especially as in addition to leaving the EU, the proposals will end the free movement of people and the sending of large sums of money each year to the EU.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

CHANNEL 4 screened a Project Fear special earlier this week – Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks. There are at least two glaring faults with their biased report. First, the principle reason the majority voted Leave was sovereignty but never mentioned once in the key questions asked to the sample.

Second, it was stated their research was the largest made since the EU referendum – 20,000 people contacted across all constituencies. There are 650 parliamentary constituencies, this averages out at less than 31 people per constituency. Worthless data!

Their findings are not to be trusted and it was an utter disgrace to claim a clear majority for Remain.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHY did Parliament adjourn on Tuesday for the rest of the week when Brexit’s implementation is unresolved?