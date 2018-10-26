YP Letters: A People’s Vote must lead to greater democracy in the UK

From: Coun Kevin Warnes, Bradford and District Green Party.

YOUR report “Yorkshire protesters travel to London for People’s Vote march” perfectly captures the polite, cheerful and determined mood we saw on the streets of London on Saturday (The Yorkshire Post, October 22).

Individuals from across the political spectrum came together to call for the British people to be given the final say on our relationship with the European Union.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston perfectly summed up many of the arguments for a People’s Vote by noting that, had you given permission for an operation two years ago but were now being offered a substantially changed version from the original plan, the original consent would not hold.

The only democratic way forward from here is to offer the people the final say on our relationship with Europe; this has to include remaining part of the EU.

Politicians U-turn all the time; the people should have that right too. But, as Green MP Caroline Lucas told the crowd, this doesn’t mean going back to 2015. The call to “take back control” should also include transforming the UK into a democracy with a fair voting system. And it should mean Yorkshire making its own local decisions, with adequate resources to implement them, through a devolved Yorkshire Assembly.

The people who made the long journey to London for the march can attest that Westminster is a long way away from our homes and businesses, and our region should be able to make decisions about our transport, fracking and onshore wind farms, or the forced privatisation of our schools and hospitals.

From: PJ Doyle, Pontefract.

WHAT kind of Prime Minister would want to see 60 million people in England in European servitude for the sake of retaining two million people in Northern Ireland in a dubious Union?

The natural home of Northern Ireland is within the Irish Republic and the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills.

WILL the UK even be one nation once we leave the EU? Post-Brexit rebuilding is what we will be forced to do when our automotive industry moves offshore, and other industries do the same. Is Sir James Dyson going to manufacture his electric cars in the UK? Not a chance!