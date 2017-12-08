YP Letters: Blame the managers for problems in the NHS

From: Paul Muller FRCS, Woodthorpe Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield.

MANAGERS in the NHS must be seriously reduced in numbers (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, December 4).

They earn far too much for what they do. Their idea of efficiency is to reduce the number of nurses and to get rid of consultant secretaries.

There are more senior managers in Mid Yorkshire hospitals than there are Cabinet members in the Government, and some earn more than the Prime Minister and MPs. Let the doctors and nurses treat their patients without interference from hospital managers.

Fewer targets, and more love, empathy and proper compassion for patients and relatives, should be the hospital motto.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I THINK one of the reasons hospitals are short of cash, apart from Government cuts, is because they employ too many managers and inefficient staff. I know someone who works for the NHS and the tales they tell me make me wonder why the NHS was coerced into having non-medical managers by Margaret Thatcher. There is also the inefficiency in the purchasing of supplies – why is NHS procurement done with the most expensive companies?