YP Letters Brexit special: We must not capitulate to EU hierarchy

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield, North Yorkshire.

I, FOR one, have absolutely no desire to belong to a United States of Europe, along with all that implies.

This country with all its history of fighting for our right to rule ourselves deserves much better than capitulating to self-serving hierarchy, who have absolutely no regard for the working population, without who all of society would completely collapse. After all, they are the bedrock on which everything else is built.

Our fighting spirit seems to have evaporated, only to be taken over by feather-bedded ideas and apathy, with hard work fast becoming a thing of the past.

Our politicians, who let us, and this country of ours down at every turn, reject the idea of having to work hard to make real Brexit work because they are on the easy gravy train of the EU and that goes for a lot of others too.

From: Tony Walshaw, Esplanade, Scarborough.

The Prime Minister is renowned, indeed lauded, for her tenacity but the so-called ‘Brexit’ she has now announced simply highlights the myopic doggedness that also propels her.

She chose a General Election to buttress her majority prior to the Brexit negotiations, selecting outside advisers her Cabinet disliked intensely.

They produced a reckless strategy with hollow repetitious mantras, together with the arrogance and disrespect these ‘advisers’ showed towards many Cabinet Ministers.

Profoundly distrusting the way they were exclusively directing their PM in orchestrating her election, their approaches simply fell on May’s deaf ears.

Instead of increasing her Commons majority, she lost it and her authority evaporated overnight; to the delight of the EU Brexit negotiators waiting in the wings. Now we see the results: Chaos!

With the UK’s most serious political situation since the Second World War, we now find ourselves with a PM, the Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, whose blinkered, stubborn determination now poses a serious threat to the whole of the UK, portending its breakup on both sides of the North Sea.

As the daughter of a Minister of Religion, Mrs May now needs to ‘Get The Flock Out of Here’, concentrating again on running through corn fields.

But this time after the harvest, since we need all the ears we can now resow.

From: M P Laycock. Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate.

Chris Burn (The Yorkshire Post, November 15) is right to warn us of a prospect of this nation “having to accept rules and regulations from Brussels with no say over them” but he is wrong to blame Boris Johnson for this.

It was not Boris but Theresa May who allowed herself to be bluffed by an entirely bogus threat of a “hard border” in Northern Ireland. Mrs May is now trying to browbeat us into supporting her agreement by threatening us with a choice between “a “chaotic” no deal scenario or no Brexit at all”. Either would be preferable to her deal, which offers us the worst of both worlds.

Why would “no deal” be “chaotic” – only because she has wasted two years of preparation time in pursuit of her delusion that she could negotiate an amicable deal with parties who are determined to make us regret our decision to leave. No doubt there would be problems in leaving without a deal but these are not as great as those of being a permanent vassal state.

From: C E Haywood, Whitley, Goole.

About two years ago the country made a democratic vote to leave the EU, so why are we still in it? My vote was purely for the financial implications of where actually does the taxpayers money go? Why have we so many politicians fighting against each other instead of working together to make this country strong again? I don’t believe Spain will stop selling us oranges or floor and wall tiles.

Will Germany really ban us from buying their cars? If they do, there are plenty more carmakers around the world.

What we need is a British Trump to run this country as a business not a charity and get rid of the dead wood.

From: Dr David Hill, Huddersfield.

Brexit has been a theatrical long playing drama for us all to see from the start, keeping us entertained in thinking that there were two sides between politicians, one wanting in and one wanting out. But the real truth is that both sides wanted in, in all but name.

It has been a total charade from start to finish and just another con on the 90 per cent of us who in reality have no say in anything now and whose votes never get the majority anywhere. They say that you can never trust a politician and Brexit has been another prime example of how very true this is.

What we have witnessed since 2016 is some of the best Oscar award-winning acting that we shall all ever see. May of course has given the keys to No 10 Downing Street to Corbyn now and there will not be a Tory Government for many years to come, if ever. Everything has a silver lining though as they say.

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe Moor Road, Radcliffe.

Isn’t losing out over Brexit the least of our worries? With war veteran, Peter Gouldstone, being robbed and left for dead, and California having burned to the ground, hasn’t the so-called civilised world lost the war on drugs and climate change? Together, with terrorism in the back-seat, don’t they have the potential to end the human race?

From: Peter Booth, Altrincham.

The Prime Minister is in cloud cuckoo land and her Brexit strategy has been a shambles because she is so far out of her depth, it is humiliating.

She is a Remainer who always sought to prevent Brexit from happening. May has the audacity to compare herself to her Yorkshire cricketing hero, ‘Sir’ Geoffrey Boycott, who she said had “kept at the crease and carried on.”

Sorry Mrs May you have been well and truly stumped!

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

Insufficient attention is being paid to the fact that this is the only – and last – opportunity for a member state to quit the EU.

The door will henceforth be closed permanently.

So with all its shortcomings, let us seize this, the only opportunity there will ever be to quit.

From: Dai Woosnam, Woodrow Park, Scartho, Grimsby.

A TOWN crier is attacked in Gloucester.

Meanwhile another bloke in a funny hat, bedecked with EU flag regalia, and waving placards, is allowed free rein to continue his campaign of psychological pressure, in all TV interviews outside the Palace of Westminster.

Personally, he just makes me more determined than ever to vote Leave should we be forced to go through all this process again.

But if the TV camera crews do not have the guts to stop this twerp littering our screens, at least please interview him.

Suddenly stick a microphone under his nose and then test him on what each one of the Maastricht, Amsterdam, Nice and Lisbon treaties were all about.

You can only bet that this irritating bounder immediately becomes a quivering, clueless wreck.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

Is Nigel Farage the only person who is talking sense? Are our MPs going to pay out £40bn to the EU just to end up in a half-way house?

I would rather have a no deal than end up paying that amount out.

We must not lose our democracy, our sovereignty, Gibraltar included, we must stand up agents the bullies within the EU. Come on, Stand up for St George!

From: David Craggs, Goldthorpe, Rotherham.

Perhaps Michael Robinson (Farcical plan for EU Army, The Yorkshire Post, November 14) could give some thought to this... If an EU Army, with the UK as an active member, had existed at the time of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, it is highly probable that such an army would not have been involved in either one, and that would of course have included the UK.

All those military personnel who tragically lost their lives in both conflicts would still be alive today.

And the amputees we see on our TV screens would be fully limbed individuals and not suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

It is now generally accepted that this country should never have been involved in Iraq, and judging from what we hear about what is going on in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s influence appears to get stronger by the day. So what effect did our costly involvement in that country really make?

From: Mr P Taylor, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I AM totally in agreement with Donald Trump’s concerns about a European army.

Without the help, aid, and supplies from the United States, the outcome of the First World War might have been totally different.