YP Letters: Chris Grayling’s CV of failure says much about Theresa May

From: Bob Holland, Skipton Road, Cononley, Keighley.

Chris Grayling is still there as Transport Secretary and rail fares rise by over three per cent for a service in chaos.

Grayling has ‘form’. David Cameron made him Justice Secretary and prisons became unmanageable. Many were privatised; all were subjected to cuts in funding. Staff numbers fell dramatically and control of prisoners was reduced.

Tom Richmond: What hope for Brexit if Chris Grayling is still unsackable?

In some prisons, the ‘cons’ took control from the staff. Drug addiction rose. Probation Services were made private; more ex-prisoners returned. Cameron had enough and Grayling went.

When Mrs May became PM, she knew all this and made her “blue-eyed boy” Transport Secretary. This shows her attitude to public services. They should be run privately – regardless of standard of service – and users should pay more for less.

This is the pattern from transport to prisons, to the NHS, social care and schools (now seeking parents’ money).

So when the PM says her deal with EU on Brexit “is in the interests of the people”, I ask which people?

Those benefitting from her policies now or the four million in work who live in poverty, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation?