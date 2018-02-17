YP Letters: Confused by the Brexit arguments put forward by Boris-bashing Remainers

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

I SEE that Boris Johnson has been rebuked for speaking his mind about additional funds for the NHS from savings from the EU (The Yorkshire Post, February 15). I also note that the Chancellor said that he sent an extra £6bn to the NHS in the Budget. That was very decent of him. I imagine that taxpayers also made a contribution as well.

I am getting confused by the Remainers. Defending Parliamentary sovereignty, they seem to be campaigning for the loss of sovereignty once we leave, as they will continue to give the unelected EU Commission the right to change our laws.

Attacking Boris about the NHS, they seem to be demanding that scarce resources must still flow to subsidise French farmers, rather than assist our own folk in crowded hospitals. They know better. Labour now seems to be jumping on the same Remainer bandwagon, with some demanding a second referendum. That would be taken before we are allowed the negotiate deals around the whole world. Not a good comparison.

French farmers and the EU are clearly far more important to the Remainers than the NHS, or anything else our own elected Government is mandated by the people to deliver. Now it’s the turn of the House of Lords to put the boot into our democracy.

Is it just me, or am I just living in the North and stupid not to know that taxation without representation is where the political elites in our parties are leading us, rather than respecting the clear result of the biggest exercise in our democratic history? Just pay up, and forget about voting. The elite is okay, thanks, Jack.

From: Bill Hornsby, Manor Farm Drive, Batley.

IN her letter, Sheila Duke suggests EU membership has resulted in an increase in UK civil servants. She may be pleasantly surprised to know that in 2016 the UK employed fewer civil servants than at any time since the Second World War. However, we now have an extra 8,000 civil servants working solely on Brexit. It seems we will need between 10,000 and 40,000 extra civil servants depending on whether we have a hard Brexit (higher figure) or a soft Brexit. There are sound pro-Brexit arguments, but an assumption of the need for a smaller Civil Service appears not to be one of them.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

BORIS Johnson for Prime Minister anyone after this week’s performance? I think not.