YP Letters: Get over it – EU referendum result was never advisory

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHAT is John Cole (The Yorkshire Post, January 25) waffling on about? The ‘fact’ that the EU referendum was advisory was never mentioned until the Remain campaign realised they had lost.

Then-PM David Cameron took great pains to inform us that if Leave won the day he would get the process going straight away, that is why he resigned immediately to stop that happening. As for a wafer-thin majority, if it had been 52:48 in favour of remaining in the EU, Mr Cole and his ilk would have been crowing from the rooftops.

Get over it, sir, the British public are not as stupid as the ruling elite believe them to be.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

JOHN Cole’s latest comments on that most questionable referendum were highlighted by David Cameron at Davos. He made the casual remark that Brexit wasn’t going quite so badly as he thought it might. Has this man’s cavalier attitude effectively handed the lives of our children and grandchildren over to the Daily Mail and the Sun?

From: Robert Bottmanley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

JOHN Cole’s letters opposing Brexit grow increasingly desperate. Mr Cole argues his case on the ludicrous grounds that the requirements for a legitimate result ought to have been different. In other words, he expects to change the rules and apply them retrospectively in order to alter an outcome of which disapproves. How such a course of action would complement the notion of a democratic ballot escapes me.

Similarly, throughout all the months preceding the referendum – and in all the extensive, anti-Brexit government documentation that accompanied the Remain campaign – there was never any suggestion that it was merely ‘advisory’.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, January 26) asserts that Leave voters did so for a variety of reasons in the EU referendum and that some did not vote for a hard Brexit. He is making this up, there is no such thing as hard or soft Brexit. There was only ever Leave or Remain.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN Theresa May had to rebuke Philip Hammond over Brexit when he said that there would be little change in the relationship with the EU, why is the Chancellor still in a job? The fact he is suggests the PM is a pushover.