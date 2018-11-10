YP Letters: Human rights should come with responsibilities

From: Marilyn Shaw, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

WE hear so much about our human rights, but no one ever mentions human responsibilities.

If we are the intelligent creatures at the top of the food chain, that we are supposed to be, surely we must accept our own responsibility.

There are so many things that we should take responsibility for, but the most simple one and one which is blighting our towns, cities and countryside is litter.

Surely it isn’t too difficult to pick up litter and place it in a bin and those who wantonly throw rubbish from cars – whole carrier bags full – must be either simpletons or just plain lazy, dirty and thoughtless.

Political correctness impedes many people from speaking their mind – it is now rather like Big Brother written by George Orwell. It really is time we stood firm.

Perhaps good citizenship classes should be taught – to adults primarily and then to schools. It seems that these higher primates don’t deserve the title. Are we actually going backwards?

It would seem so. I know many caring people who organise ‘clean ups’ but this shouldn’t be necessary.

Time we stood firm and stopped bickering – too much bitterness about Brexit.

Grow up and accept it was a majority (not my choice in the first place, but I know democracy when I see it), and get down to caring for the very good we have and stop moaning.

‘Wrist smack’ for crimes

From: Terry Dunwell, Leeds.

WHAT has this country come to? Recent reports tell of an attack and robbery of a 78 year old man, and fireworks been thrown at a blind woman and her dog.

Unfortunately if the perpetrators of these cowardly actions are apprehended some solicitor will come up with a feeble excuse and it will be “smacked wrist” time.

I was raised in the 40s in what was described by the Daily Express as the “worst slum in Britain”. Yes the area was inhabited by criminals and brawlers but at least they had a code of ethics unlike today. If such attacks had been witnessed in those days, retribution would have been swift. Today people do not appear to have any morals. Where did it all go wrong?

Some faith in human nature

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

HAVING watched the Pride of Britain awards, my faith in human nature was restored to some degree by the wonderful examples of humanity.

Contrast it with the reports of yobs attacking fire and rescue crews when they were carrying out their dangerous duties.

Actually, there is a good answer to these hooligans. Turn the water hoses on them firm enough to lift them off their feet. It is time we stopped listening to the petty excuses they come out with if ever they are caught.

Most of the law-abiding people of the country are no doubt disgusted by their behaviour. It is time our criminal justice system took another hard look at sentencing. After all, the judges are now about to receive a hefty raise in their salary.

New party for Mr Cameron?

From: Derrick Bond, Shadwell, Leeds.

HOW arrogant is David Cameron? He’ll be remembered for two things: appalling weakness when trying to renegotiate our terms with the EU, and then running away when he lost the referendum vote.

We certainly don’t need any more weakness in the Government, which is letting those who voted Brexit down. May I suggest Cameron starts a new party with Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to see how popular he is. Or he should stay in his garden shed.

Bridge plan is non-starter

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

MARKETING the Humber Bridge and Hull as a tourist rival to the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco (The Yorkshire Post, November 7) is a non-starter without major changes to the former names to something very much less boring. One move is easy. Give Hull its proper title – ‘the City of Kingston upon Hull’. Renaming the stunningly-beautiful bridge is more of problem. Ideas?

Bright sparks!

From: Albert Cringe, Westfield Rise, Hessle.

NOW austerity is said to be over, I wondered if Philip Hammond could spare a few bob and supply each household with a yearly calendar. Given firework displays are occurring on various nights, it seems a percentage of the population are not aware that Guy Fawkes Night is November 5.

Trump card

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

THERE was a rare moment just before the American mid-term elections when Donald Trump did not fill me with loathing. Asked on TV if he had any reservations about his presidency he said he would like his tone to have been different but he had to “get the job done”. For once I believed him.

Cooke missed

From: Ron Willis, First Avenue, Mount Lawley, Perth, Western Australia

LAMENTABLY missing from commentary on the damaging Trump presidency is the late Alistair Cooke’s inimitable Letter from America on Radio 4.