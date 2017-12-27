YP Letters: Inspired by Blue Planet II, why Scarborough should ban plastics

From: Mandy Hillier, Scalby Nabs, Scarborough.

COULD Scarborough lead the way? Before we lose the impact of television’s Blue Planet and its dire warnings about plastics getting into the marine environment, could we reduce our own use?

Scarborough tourists come for the sea, the beach and the wonderful hinterland that borders the coast. While here they enjoy take-aways, picnics and endless cups of tea, coffee and sweet drinks – nothing wrong with that and great for the local economy.

But we are told that small plastic items and wrappers from fast food outlets are a major sea pollutant damaging life in the oceans on which we depend so much for food and the environmental health of the whole world.

Yes, it is a huge global problem, but if Scarborough people got behind a campaign to reduce the use of plastic straws, cups, cup lids and some of the packaging, it would be a drop in the ocean that could have a ripple effect right along the coast.

Do we need straws? Could more natural materials replace plastic cups, forks and knives and do we always need those lids on top of take-away cups? Plastic is obviously a fantastic material if it can be recycled and is not polluting, killing sea creatures and damaging human health.