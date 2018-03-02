YP Letters: Jeremy Corbyn shows contempt for democracy over Brexit

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

SO now we know for certain that the Labour Party has absolutely no interest in or respect for democracy.

Jeremy Corbyn (The Yorkshire Post, February 27) appears to have completely reversed of his previous promise to respect the views of the majority of British voters who voted for Brexit, most of whom believed that Brexit really did mean escaping from the clutches of the EU and all its idiotic rules.

I have no idea how the Corbynites are going to sell this reversal of policy to their voters, but many of their supporters will be shocked and infuriated by this betrayal of trust.

I suppose, like all socialist organisations, the Labour Party supports democracy only in so far as it delivers the results which the party’s leaders require, otherwise, as we have seen in socialist regimes the world over, they will completely ignore the legitimate aspirations of ordinary people.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I AM disappointed that Jeremy Corybn has announced his party’s support for Britain staying in a customs union with the EU, meaning that we will still be subject to their import and export trade taxes.

This will make it much harder, if not impossible, for us to conduct our own trade deals once withdrawal happens.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

LABOUR’S plan for a custom union with the EU is for the few that voted to stay in, and not the many that voted to stay out.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills, North Yorkshire.

RECENT correspondence on the thorny issue of Brexit has focused on patriotism.

Little attention is paid by hardline Brexiteers to more pragmatic issues.

Right now business leaders in the North are desperately trying to protect industries, businesses, and yes, jobs, or at least trying to get a clear idea of trading arrangements post-Brexit.

This is crucial, because if business or trade suffers, then the Government will have less revenue to spend on vital public services right across the spectrum.

I do not feel deliberately damaging our economy so we can put out more flags is particularly patriotic.

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

IF Germany is in a much better state than the UK, Brendon Sullivan along with anyone else who feels the same way (The Yorkshire Post, February 24), now have the ideal opportunity and the choice to emigrate to the alleged land of greener grass, as they would so like to do, before it is too late.

Police chief’s HQ blunder

From: Joyce Gudgeon, Little Ouseburn, York.

PLEASE can we get rid of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Julia Mulligan?

It was she who put the Police Headquarters in Crosby Road, Northallerton. I could have told her there would be a parking problem. The houses next to the headquarters don’t have garages, so they have to park in Crosby Road. Also there is a primary school in the same road.

Think of the danger to the children if a patrol car has to go to a job in a hurry.

The headquarters at Newby Wiske was perfect – my husband, a retired police officer, worked there. Plenty of room for staff.

I didn’t vote for her. I don’t know anybody who did. She has no qualifications for the job.

Actress is sadly missed

From: Patricia Schofield, Park Lane, Blaxton, Doncaster.

YOU said in your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, February 25) that The Vicar of Dibley actress Emma Chambers was held in high regard by her many friends and fans. Emma had many friends here in South Yorkshire, particularly when she started school at St Mary’s School in 1971.

This is is when I first met her. Emma was a lovely, bright and talented little girl who became a much-loved TV star.

She will always have a place in my memory.

Snowflakes at the controls

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

WHAT kind of a nation are we turning into when rail journeys are cancelled because of weather predictions? Many of these are wrong and, surely, it is better to wait and see than to look like wimps in the face of a few (predicted) snowflakes.

In countries with vast amounts of snow, life goes on as normal whereas our pathetic nation cancels everything at the drop of a hat.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

ONE thing about the old steam trains was that they could drive through snow and ice. The snow plough on the front of the first train cleared a way for the remainder. It now takes a quite small amount of snow to bring the system to a stop.

Town bids for walking title

From: Gill Wolff, Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome, Beech Avenue, Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

VOTING is now open for the Best Walking Town in the UK competition organised by Ramblers. Stocksbridge has put in a bid and stands a good chance as it isYorkshire’s only nominee. You can find a video about it on the Ramblers website (www.ramblers/co.uk/vote).

Please help us to secure a win by voting before March 16.