YP Letters: Keep lifeline libraries open over festive period

From: Martin Vaughan, Stannington Road, Sheffield.

LONELINESS affects many people across Sheffield, especially over the Christmas and New Year periods, when many places which may normally be open will be shut for the holidays. Professionally staffed libraries provide an antidote to this loneliness and they can be what keeps people going through periods like Christmas.

With this in mind I would love to know the logic behind closing Sheffield libraries completely between December 24 and January 2, because they could have been such a lifeline to people who are lonely over the Christmas and New Year period.

In contrast Leeds Library Service will be opening for its normal hours from December 27-30, even opening on Sunday and on New Year’s Eve.

Chesterfield Central Library is opening similar hours over the same period.

Could we please have a change of direction on these library opening hours and at least have Sheffield Central Library open between Christmas and New Year?