YP Letters: Labour let down Sheffield by failing to discipline Jared O’Mara

From: Coun Penny Baker, Deputy leader of the Lib Dem group, Sheffield Council.

LIKE a lot of people in Sheffield, I was shocked to learn about the terrible comments MP Jared O’Mara made, but it’s clear that the Labour party haven’t taken them seriously.

With this hearing, Labour had the chance to set things straight, they didn’t.

This is allowing a MP who has offended countless people with his misogynistic and homophobic comments to continue to be a member of the Labour party.

But it’s not just his comments, it’s also his actions – he has already let his constituents down.

He has never spoken in Parliament and his attendance record is only 41 per cent.

People in Sheffield Hallam deserve trust, truth and transparency – they deserve better than Jared O’Mara.

Sheffield Hallam has been badly let down by the Labour party’s decision.

Can Labour say with any kind of confidence that Jared O’Mara can represent and respect every person in Sheffield Hallam after everything that he has said and done?