YP Letters: Leeds Bradford Airport is years behind its rivals

From: Jeanette Lascelles, Leeds.

In 1961, I travelled to the Isle of Man from Leeds Bradford Airport. We had to walk out to the aircraft (an old Dakota). This year we were travelling to Turkey where we were crammed onto a bus to take us to the aircraft.

Instead of spending millions on a rail link to Leeds, they should be trying to solve problems they’ve got already.

After all these years, you would think they would have walk-on tunnels like Manchester. The extension a few years back did not improve anything, it made the parking worse. People going on holiday do not want to be carrying their cases 300 yards to get to the air terminal.

In my opinion, it has a long way to go to catch other airports up.

From: Graham Robinson, Leeds.

IT is gratifying to read about the extensions to Leeds Bradford Airport. Gratifying because they are more for customer comfort rather than taking advantage of a captive traveller.

Just about all the modificatons to the airport over recent years have been made to extort money from the general public.

Generally this is through more eating and drinking venues in the departure lounge. Some seating has been installed but the accommodation still fails to provide enough capacity, thereby encouraging visits to bars, etc, in order to get a seat while waiting for one’s flight.

This, of course, means more income for the airport.

Let’s also hope that the buildings will get rid of the cold and draughty walkway one has to encounter before boarding a plane.

From: M Little, Leeds.

So David Laws, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, says that at the minute the arrivals experience into the airport is not the best. I would state it is the worst one going for an international airport but, hey, the overpriced shops are nice.

Defining moment

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IT’S hardly surprising that a notice of what Tom Richmond described as “a half-baked review” of the railways (The Yorkshire Post, September 18) brought forth a cry of “not another bloody talking shop” from at least one would-be passenger.

Is it unreasonable to demand that the illustrious names running said shop, state clearly which of the following definitions covers their understanding of the term “public service”:

a) A reliable and affordable service for the benefit of the travelling public and the wider interests of the country.

b) A means of ensuring that the would-be travelling public serve a minority by the leeching of bonuses and dividends from taxes and bloated fares?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

PLEASE can you ensure Chris Grayling and Theresa May read your newspaper’s coverage of transport issues. They’d learn far more from your columns than their out-of-touch policy aides (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 18).

Preaching to unconverted

From: Jeremy Whittington, Easterly Road, Leeds.

IT is very disgraceful that any religious leader preaches at the TUC conference. Preach in any church, abbey or cathedral and let the politicians preach in Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, September 15).

The British public do not expect religious leaders, like the Archbishop of Canterbury, to be politicians. We in Britain should support any Prime Minister who is trying to get the very best deal for all British citizens. All the in-fighting between the politicians does not help Britain to get any deal from the EU.

The Archbishop should be ashamed of himself.

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

I AM grateful to the Archbishop of Canterbury for speaking up at the TUC conference about zero hour contracts, universal credit failures and food banks.

Attacks on poor people by the Tory Government do matter to Christians.

Unite to stop fracking

From: Steve Mason, Frack Free United.

HAVING Lib Dem policy-makers calling for the reduction of plastic feedstock – fracked oil and gas that goes straight into plastic production – is yet another step towards stopping fracking in its tracks.

The Frack Free campaign is working tirelessly at all the party conferences this year to solidify opposition across the political spectrum. We have the English elections coming up next year – let’s make sure people vote for a dedicated ‘frack free candidate’ whatever their political colour.

House point

From: Ken Holmes, Cliffe Common, Selby.

IN my humble opinion, many of the inhabitants of the House of Lords have been pushed upstairs because the powers that be know that they would be a damned nuisance downstairs. They are certainly not worth £300 a day.

Trust issue

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I WELCOME Theresa May’s new commitment to social housing (The Yorkshire Post, September 20). Yet why did she make it on Wednesday morning before flying out to a key EU summit on Brexit? Does she not trust her Ministers to deliver the policy? Or is she a control freak? Discuss.