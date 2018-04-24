YP Letters: Seaside struggles with the volume of visitors

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

CONGRATULATIONS on your seven part feature on the Yorkshire coast, its challenges and its future.

The series will, I am sure, encourage many more people to visit our wonderful coastline.

I am sure they will will mostly arrive by motor car, with all the problems of reaching their final destination along traffic- congested roads which were never designed for the level of use that we see today.

Once there, I am sure they will experience all that Yorkshire and the seaside have to offer. I just hope that they can be persuaded to leave their dogs at home for the day with a neighbour or family member.

The narrow streets and snickleways of our lovely former fishing villages such as Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, Runswick Bay and Staithes do not lend themselves to visitors trying to negotiate these confined areas, so popular with people of all ages, often pulling a dog or two behind them usually on a long lead.

The towns could well do without the mess which irresponsible owners leave for others to walk on, a constant complaint of the residents who see the mess and litter when the visitors have gone home.