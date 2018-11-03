YP Letters: Simulated grouse shooting is far less damaging

From: Nick Weston, Head of Campaigns, League Against Cruel Sports.

IN response to letters on grouse shooting, management of moorland for grouse shooting has taken a considerable toll on wildlife. Large numbers of native wild animals which compete with red grouse — including foxes, stoats, weasels, mountain hares and corvids — are eradicated by trap, snare, poison and gun.

Readers will also be aware of reports detailing birds of prey being illegally targeted and killed on the region’s grouse moors. It is why Yorkshire remains at the top of the national league for bird crime. Heather burning is also conducted to increase red grouse numbers for the gun, causing damage to sensitive peatland habitats, polluting waterways and contributing to flooding and landslides. This also has a negative impact on vulnerable breeding birds.

Simulated grouse shooting which replicates targeting game birds with clay discs — provides substantial investment for rural communities and a small army of loaders, technicians, catering staff, garage owners, publicans and landowners benefit.

Rather than damaging the ecology like its live quarry-counterpart, simulated grouse shooting also allows the countryside to be conserved by benefiting all wildlife beyond the humble grouse.