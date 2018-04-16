YP Letters: Tactical failings as Trump fires warning shots at Syria

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

I DO find this new form of warfare quite baffling. Not only do we have the President of America tweeting away like an immature teenager and making threats by tweets, but it now appears that governments – via the media – inform the ‘enemy’ of their proposed plans of attack.

Is it any wonder that, forewarned, Assad was shipping out his planes and military personnel into safety, therefore nullifying the weekend attack from the allies and turning it into a fruitless gesture?

What does occur to me is that after two world wars, and an appalling loss of life, governments apparently have learnt nothing. Call ourselves civilised?

Incidentally, I would also like the main powers to personally inform me in advance if world war three is indeed about to break out – obviously being nuclear – so that I as a Yorkshireman can hurriedly spend all my savings and enjoy myself before being totally annihilated by the stupidity of the Americans and Russians.

From: Peter N Taylor, HM Armed Forces Veteran (Korea), Driffield.

HAVE the United Nations in New York fallen asleep over the problems presently associated with Syria?

The last time when the UN acted with complete unity concerning a worldwide problem was at the time of the of the war in Korea (1950-1953) when a United Nations force was formed to bring the whole matter to a halt.

As was the case in the 1950s, Russia is a member of the UN Security Council and would no doubt use their veto on any matters of controversy. What should not be forgotten is the fact that in order to help bring Russia on his side, President Assad gave Russia his permission for a port on Syria’s Mediterranean coast to be used by the Russian Navy.

From: D Kennedy, Driffield.

WHAT an idiot President Trump is. Telling the Syrians he was going to attack, it gave Assad and his acolytes time to remove evidence, and stockpiles of chemical weapons, from target sites. Theresa May is showing the same failings that Tony Blair did. I thought she had more sense than involving us in another war which we can’t win.

From: DM Loxley, Hartoft, Pickering.

IT would appear that both Vladimir Putin and Bashar-al-Assad have a greater support in the UK than they have in their home country.