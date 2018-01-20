YP Letters: Unhelpful claims over link of diet and health

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

It is unhelpful of Aled Jones to challenge attempts to curb the alarming rate in the rise of obesity and diabetes in this country (The Yorkshire Post, January 18).

We are already one of the fattest nations in the world. I sincerely hope that he will continue to live a long and healthy life but I would venture that “eating copious amounts of chocolate every day” since early childhood is asking for trouble. If he is under six feet, his 13 stone-plus is overweight.

I am not proud of the fact that my particular weakness is alcohol, which I consume daily. However, I am about 5ft 10ins and all my adult life I have remained under 12 stone, a fact which I ascribe to exercise and eschewing sugar in all other forms where possible.

Yes, there is evidence that obesity can be genetic but to claim that it “has nothing to do with diet” simply flies in the face of the facts.

Why, then, are obesity and diabetes most common in those lower-income families who cannot afford a healthier diet?

It is reported that sugar is now a greater threat to the nation’s health than smoking.

Don’t knock the government for trying to address the problem.