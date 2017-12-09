YP Letters: Who will gain from ‘Tour de Yorkshire’?

From: Colin Cawthray, Stowe Garth, Bridlington.

WHY do some people insist on calling the cycle race the ‘Tour de Yorkshire’? When it is held in Yorkshire, surely it should have the title Tour of Yorkshire?

Does not the name Yorkshire, the biggest county in the country, give these people a clue? Who will gain from the £10m that it could be worth according to North and West Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce?

A couple of years ago, after the last cycle race in North Yorkshire, people were asking what had happened to the money the race had supposed to have made.

Statements saying how much money is made in some cases are a bit like the King’s new clothes. Will the cyclists use the expensive cycle lanes in Leeds?

It looks to me the race seems to be the only thing Sir Gary Verity and friends have achieved.

What is it that he and Leeds City Council (The Yorkshire Post, December 6) enjoy about closing the centre of Leeds for the few?

Leaving EU bad for region

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills, North Yorkshire.

CHRISTOPHER Gauton (The Yorkshire Post, December 5) highlights the economic woes that beset Barnsley and Doncaster, and argues for a Yorkshire parliament.

Like other regions of the country where the traditional industries have declined over many decades, these areas voted for Brexit, on the basis that during our time in the EC/EU things have not got better.

Like Catalonia, there is a drive for independence. Unlike Catalonia, Yorkshire is not – currently – an economic powerhouse. It should be, given its industrial heritage, but the North generally, is hamstrung by insufficient long term investment, including rail networks.

This is not just a problem for Yorkshire. The brutal facts are that most of the Government’s tax revenues comes from what used to be called ‘invisibles’ – the City and not from our industrial sector. Leaving the EU, will probably compound the problem by reducing our bargaining hand, and losing the critical mass that our membership gives us.

Town branch for all banks

From: Ken Booth, Falcon Road, Bingley.

FOLLOWING a further round of bank branch closures, it occurs to me that a solution is possible.

Surely the technology is available so that one office in a town or village could handle the transactions for all the banks, who could share the costs on an agreed basis? I suspect that most customers will need either to pay in or withdraw cash and would be prepared to travel to a “full” branch in nearby towns that if they needed other services.

If this system is adopted, the transport of cash in and out would also be simplified, with one call instead of three or four.

Films’ audio service boost

From: Mary Fairbrother, Lucombe Way, York.

I WAS pleased to read (The Yorkshire Post, December 2) that Dame Judi Dench was still persevering and going to the cinema despite her loss of sight.

As a partially-sighted person, I know how difficult watching films can be as, frequently, much of the activity is only visual and identifying the characters is often problematical.

I am writing to make sure readers with poor eyesight know that asking your friends to tell you of information you have missed is not the only method of enjoying a visit to the cinema.

In recent years, the industry has started to audio describe most films. This is an invaluable service and has enhanced my own enjoyment of films, and my willingness to go to the cinema.

A singular issue for BBC

From: Mr SB Oliver, Churchill Grove, Heckmondwike.

The BBC’s grammar (The Yorkshire Post, December 4) comes under criticism from Father Neil McNicholas for using the plural of a verb when the singular should be used .... One in ten “goes” (not “go”). This error occurs everywhere, both on radio and TV by almost all stations and also in newspapers and magazines. It also has a close relative that is regularly misused, namely the word ‘none’ which is an abbreviation of “not one”. Hence the incorrect use when “none of the passengers were (was) injured”. I just wonder if one in ten people knows this.

Ditch HS2 to pay Brexit bill

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THE best idea of the year – scrap HS2 and use the money saved to pay the costs of Brexit (Chloe Westley, The Yorkshire Post, December 5).

Just surprised that such an obvious and wonderful idea has taken so long to emerge!

Buying stamps religiously...

From: Mrs J Wolfe, Sutherland Road, Halifax.

WHAT are we coming to in this country? A friend of mine, when buying her Christmas stamps, was asked if she minded if they were religious.

Obfuscation a disservice

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

AFTER watching this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, should it be renamed Questions to the Leader of the Opposition? Theresa May’s obfuscation did her a great disservice.