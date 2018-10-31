YP Letters: Why our worst Prime Minister is Tony Blair – and not Theresa May

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

NIGEL Farage recently named Theresa May as the worst Prime Minister of his lifetime.

Her performance has certainly been weak but the political environment within which she has had to contend with, admittedly partly of her own making, has been a quagmire of almost insuperable difficulty.

Nigel Farage says Theresa May is the worst Prime Minister of his lifetime

My nomination for worst PM is Tony Blair whose rule did extensive and lasting core damage to the country. The man started his premiership in an ecstasy of popularity, confidence and expectation.

Initially, he could have walked on water in lead boots, but narcissism and belief in his own charm swiftly led to the hubris that tainted his decision making.

With the likes of Alastair Campbell and Peter Mandelson, he created the spin machine that transformed the whole integrity of his politics into a kind of juvenile game of one-upmanship.

He surrendered the UK’s interests on every EU big occasion in order to wallow in the joys of peer adulation and gain personal influence among his fellow European leaders.

His relationship with George W Bush followed the same pattern – and look where the spin from that bonding led the country and the Middle East.

The country today is still suffering from his free-for-all immigration policy that allowed millions into the UK and placed and continues to place enormous strain on our overburdened infrastructure.

He inherited a sound economy but allowed Gordon Brown to overspend to such an extent we were unable to cope with the 2008 global financial crisis.

Even today, he continues with his passion for Brussels in treacherously conspiring with top Remainers and EU Commission lackeys to prevent Mrs May from freeing ourselves from the bureaucratic manacles he was so instrumental in forging.

Don’t believe climate scare

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THESE global warming scare stories get more and more wild, threatening and unrealistic.

In the 1960s it was stated that within 20 years the Maldives (generally only about a foot or so above sea level) would be under water. Here we are 50 and more years later and the Maldives are unchanged.

I am not convinced that any rise in the world’s carbon dioxide level would be catastrophic. When plants were evolving carbon dioxide levels were four times the present level, so our plants are starved of carbon dioxide.

I am old enough to have experienced several of the infamous London pea-soupers, when you could barely see your hand before your face.

Present-day air, at least out of cities, is generally as clear and sparkling as Champagne.

When the world finally decides either to pull out of the remaining elements left over from the last Ice Age, or to start to commit itself to the formation of the next one then that will be time to panic. Especially because there will be absolutely nothing that humanity can do about it.

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

THE director general of the World Health Organisation writes that so serious is air pollution that seven million people a year are killed and billions more harmed, especially the developing bodies of our babies and children.

WHO health professionals are pressing for health in policy decisions, moving away from energy and transport based on fossil fuels. England’s response? Fracking.

Meanwhile the latest Government action plan to combat illegal levels of air pollution in our urban areas is described by lawyers as “pitiful”. Cognitive dissonance again!

We are in a very serious position. We must wake up!

Forcing old to stand in cold

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

CAN anyone tell me why the First Bus company runs many buses close to the 9.30am cut off before we can use our senior bus pass, making elderly passengers wait in the cold until after that time?

This leads to much inconvenience for pensioners getting to hospital or GP appointments, as well as arriving late at various activities.

Most people are at work by 9am and schools start earlier and earlier, so why not let us oldies get on after 9am?

Will we follow plastic laws?

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

MEMBERS of the European Parliament have supported a ban on single-use plastic by 2021 including cutlery, cotton buds, straws, drink stirrers and balloon sticks.

They also set targets to reduce the use of plastic cigarette filters in the same time frame by 50 per cent.

Labour MEPs have called on the UK Government to maintain these measures after Brexit, but will they?

Alerted to the red menace

From: Rosemary Nattriss, Church Fenton, Tadcaster.

I WAS intending to order some red trousers on Saturday morning but, having seen the Halloween cartoon of Theresa May (The Yorkshire Post, October 27), I changed my mind.

Another good one Graeme Bandeira! Thank you.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WHEN you consider the state of the police, courts and prisons, we have – in part – gone back in time. We have to ask why?

The answer is Theresa May and her policies. Grow up Prime Minister.