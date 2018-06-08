Over half of people in Yorkshire can't identify famous monuments like Big Ben and Stonehenge

More than half of people in Yorkshire can't identify famous national monuments such as Big Ben, Stonehenge and Edinburgh Castle, a survey has revealed.

The study also found that people in the Yorkshire and Humber region also struggled to recognise landmarks such as Blackpool Tower, Westminster Abbey and the Angel of the North.

From one end of the country to the other, there is a dazzling range of history that draws tourists in from all over the world - but despite that, it seems we're not actually as clued up on our landmarks as we'd like to think.

Westland London, dealers in antique fireplaces, conducted a survey of 2,000 people in the UK to find out how much they know about our famous monuments and landmarks - and the answer appears to be very little.

Overall, Brits scored just 44.5% on the test to identify historical monuments and landmarks.

Regionally, people from the East of England did the best, compared to the rest of the UK, but even so they only scored 51.7%

The region that did the worst overall was Scotland, scoring just 35.3%. And even more shamefully, the test revealed that 30.8% of Scots could not identify Edinburgh Castle correctly.

Londoners came in second to last place, only scoring 39.8% and it turns out only 45.5% of them knew what the Globe Theatre looked like.

Yorkshire and the Humber residents scored 41.7% overall on the test. Interestingly 66% of Brits were unable to identify York Minster, 74.5% unable to name Castle Howard or the Whalebone Arch, and 76% couldn't identify Leeds Town Hall.

One of the monuments highlighted in the test was Cambridge University, one of the oldest universities in the world. It's made up of several different colleges, and as a collection of buildings they are elegant and historic.

However, only 45.1% of Brits could identify a picture of the world famous university. 33.3% thought it was their great rowing rivals, Oxford Uni, 3.9% thought it was Balmoral Castle, 2% thought it was Kensington Palace, and 15.7% thought it was none of the above.

'It looks like us Brits have a lot of studying to do when it comes to knowing our national landmarks!' said Anthony Bridgman at Westland London.

'Despite being taught about most of them at school, perhaps we just forget about them as we get older."

You can test yourself on an interactive quiz of British landmarks HERE