Parents of Leeds liver transplant boy thank YEP readers for backing £5,000 therapy equipment appeal

THE parents of a Leeds toddler recovering from a lifesaving liver transplant have thanked YEP readers for backing a £5,000 fundraising drive to buy therapy equipment for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

22-month-old Harry Keenan, who underwent a successful liver transplant last August, was born with the same rare genetic condition as his five-year-old brother Max.

Harry Keenan with older brother Max

The boys’ parents Laura and Liam Keenan, of Pudsey, staged a series of fundraising events to raise £5,000 for beads of courage therapy equipment for ward 50 at the hospital.

The scheme rewards seriously ill children with special collectible beads for every medical procedure they undergo and helps them gain ownership and understanding of their treatment.

All children suffering from a chronic illness who pass through ward 50 at the hospital will now get beads of courage.

Harry and Max both have inherited Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and lack the protein that protects the liver and lungs from pollutants.

Mrs Keenan said “Max is worried and knows that at some point he will need a liver transplant.

When Max saw Harry’s beads of courage he was really impressed and said he is looking forward to being as brave as his brother.”

Mrs Keenan added: “We would like to thank family and friends, YEP readers and all the people and small businesses in the community who have supported the appeal.”