Park Valley House site now fully occupied after renovation project

A converted 19th century mill complex in Huddersfield is now fully occupied.

Park Valley House, part of the Park Valley Business Park in Lockwood, Huddersfield, is a 6,000 sq ft heritage building, which has been converted to office accommodation and now has six tenants.

The latest occupier is the Edinburgh-based City Partnership (UK) Ltd, a provider of corporate and fund services.

The firm has taken 510 sq ft of Grade A office space.

Other occupiers of the three-storey Park Valley House are Alpha UK, Reconnect Psychology Ltd, PROHMS, XCL and Park Valley Huddersfield Ltd, the owners and developers of Park Valley House.

Martin Duckett of Park Valley Huddersfield Ltd said that he was tremendously proud of what had been achieved at both Park Valley House and Park Valley Business Park.

More than 100 sustainable jobs have been created already at the site of the development.

“We have been able to transform a derelict industrial site into a modern business park, with first class industrial units and a wonderful heritage building in Park Valley House,” he said.

Andrew Lecomber-Peace of City Partnership said in a statement: “With the growth of our registrar services business over the past two years, we decided to open an office down here to complement our Edinburgh office.

“The obvious choice was to look at the surrounding areas, so we considered offices in West Yorkshire locations such as Huddersfield and Wakefield.

“Park Valley has a lot of positive features, which made the decision to set up here an easy one.”