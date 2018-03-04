Partygoer dresses in nothing but The Yorkshire Post newspaper for Yorkshire themed bash

Have your say

As Yorkshire outfits go, it's got to be one of our favourites (although we are a little biased).

Facing a party with the theme of 'A Touch Of Yorkshire', Gabriella came up with this Yorkshire Post dress.

Gabriella made headlines with her Yorkshire Post dress

Not content with a tweed flat cap like the rest of the party-goers, Gabriella donned an eye-catching full front page of Yorkshire's National Newspaper, making headlines on social media.

She posted the image flaunting a few column inches to The Yorkshire Post's Instagram account following the party.

She said; "A touch of Yorkshire, Bridget Jones style. Everyone else has a flat cap on... keeping up with current affairs!"

Gabriella told The Yorkshire Post: "We have an annual dinner party with a 'touch of' theme. This year was Yorkshire! This was a last minute decision to go all out".

Have you ever seen a better Yorkshire inspired outfit than this?