Paw patrol: police dogs sniff out suspected burglars near Hull

Two police dogs have had a hand - or a paw - in catching three suspected burglars in East Yorkshire.

Police dogs Puck and Havoc helped to track down the three men, suspected of stealing a car from a house on Airdale in Hull on Sunday morning.

The car was found abandoned near Wawne on Sunday afternoon.

The dogs picked up the trail of three men and followed a scent trail over two fields and found the suspects in some bushes.

The three men, from Hull, remain in custody and will be questioned in relation to the burglary and theft of a car.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The car has now been returned to the grateful owner and the dogs have earned a treat!"