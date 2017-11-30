PCSO cleared of raping domestic violence victim

A Police Community Support Officer charged with rape and sex offences against two women has been found NOT guilty of all charges against him.

Orhan Yigit was today found not guilty of rape, two charges of sex assault and misconduct in a public office in connection with the allegation of indecent exposure.

A trial at Leeds Crown Court heard Yigit was alleged to have raped a domestic violence victim at her home in West Yorkshire after telling her he could help her.

It was also alleged Yigit asked to use the toilet during one visit to her home and took his police uniform off before coming down the stairs naked, exposing himself to her.

The prosecution claimed Yigit also sexually assaulted another woman after visiting her home to investigate the reported theft of a vehicle.

Yigit, 40, of Ward Road, Castleford, gave evidence at the trial where he denied forcing himself on the woman.

Yigit told the jury he had exchanged sexual text messages with the woman before consensual sexual contact took place between them.

Yigit denied the woman's claim about the officer exposing himself to her, describing her account as "fiction".

Yigit also denied claims he sexually assaulted another woman who answered the door in her nightdress when he visited her home in response to a report that a vehicle had been stolen.

Yigit denied any wrongdoing, claiming he put his arm around her to comfort her when she became upset.

The offences against the two women were alleged to have taken place in 2015 and 2016.

Before the trial, Yigit pleaded guilty to an offence of securing unauthorised access to computer material in July 2016.

He will be sentenced for that offence at a later date.