Pensioner on mobility scooter attacked while walking dog

A PENSIONER on a mobility scooter was allegedly attacked while walking her friend’s dog in Hull.

Humberside Police said the 65-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a man on Inglemire Lane, between Beverley Road and Cranbrooke Avenue at around 8am on Monday (October 8).

The man spoke with her, then allegedly hit her causing pain in her neck, face and shoulder as well as a swelling in her cheek.

It’s thought the suspect may have known the woman.

He has been described as white, in his 40s, around 5ft 10in tall. He was stocky and was wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.

Call Humberside Police via 101, quoting reference 16/105780/18.