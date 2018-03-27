Pensioner treated in hospital after York bungalow blaze

AN ELDERLY man was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a blaze badly damaged a bedroom at a detached bungalow in York.

Fire crews from Acomb and York were called to deal with the incident at the bungalow off Merchant Way at Copmanthorpe just before 8.30pm last night. (Mon March 26)

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The fire is believed to have started when an electric plant propagator overheated.

"The bedroom was badly fire damaged and there was smoke damage to the remainder of the property. An elderly man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation."