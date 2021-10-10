10 of the best photos from 66th Three Peaks Race in the Yorkshire Dales

Saturday's race, which is one of the most famous in the calendar, will started from Horton-in-Ribblesdale, near Settle on a 37.4km course with 1,609 metres of ascent and decent. It is billed as the “Marathon with Mountains”. Garry Greenhow of Ambleside Athletic Club in Cumbria, finished the race - last held in April 2019 - in 3hrs 5mins 22secs – well outside the 25-year-old record over the current 37.4km course of 2hrs 46mins 3secs set by Andy Peace, of Bingley Harriers, in 1996.