10 of the best photos from 66th Three Peaks Race in the Yorkshire Dales

Saturday's race, which is one of the most famous in the calendar, will started from Horton-in-Ribblesdale, near Settle on a 37.4km course with 1,609 metres of ascent and decent. It is billed as the “Marathon with Mountains”. Garry Greenhow of Ambleside Athletic Club in Cumbria, finished the race - last held in April 2019 - in 3hrs 5mins 22secs – well outside the 25-year-old record over the current 37.4km course of 2hrs 46mins 3secs set by Andy Peace, of Bingley Harriers, in 1996.
Runners make their way alongside Ribblehead viaduct and onwards towards the summit of Whernside.
Photo: James Hardisty
