10 things you said about... England to face Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16

England fans were waiting nervously to discover their opponents on Wednesday night as Germany Portugal France and Hungary played out their final group game.
After a nail-biting 90 minutes, Germany ended the match in second place - meaning England will face them on Tuesday evening.
Here is how you reacted:
Anne Russell - "Nervous!"
Denise Gummerson - "We will win."
Tony Welch - "Have faith, get behind the team."
Marc Blackburn - "Both teams have been fairly average so far."
Carl Manders - "No threat if Hungary can hold them off."
Carol Ashcroft - "Mixed feelings here, my Grandsons are half german..."
Tony Moody - "No problem, they're not the team they were, we will do them."
Ralph Biden - "We were inevitably going to have to face them at some time so bring it on!"
Lufc Craig - "Will probably go out on penalty shoot-out, we always do, seemed to be cursed at penalties!"
Angela Marie Nugent - "Looking forward to the match!"
How do you think we will do against the Germans? Could it still be coming home?