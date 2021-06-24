10 things you said about... England to face Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16

England topped the group on seven points after beating Croatia and Czech Republic and taking a point from Scotland.

England fans were waiting nervously to discover their opponents on Wednesday night as Germany Portugal France and Hungary played out their final group game.

After a nail-biting 90 minutes, Germany ended the match in second place - meaning England will face them on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is how you reacted:

Anne Russell - "Nervous!"

Denise Gummerson - "We will win."

Tony Welch - "Have faith, get behind the team."

Marc Blackburn - "Both teams have been fairly average so far."

Carl Manders - "No threat if Hungary can hold them off."

Carol Ashcroft - "Mixed feelings here, my Grandsons are half german..."

Tony Moody - "No problem, they're not the team they were, we will do them."

Ralph Biden - "We were inevitably going to have to face them at some time so bring it on!"

Lufc Craig - "Will probably go out on penalty shoot-out, we always do, seemed to be cursed at penalties!"

Angela Marie Nugent - "Looking forward to the match!"