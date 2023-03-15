News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
51 minutes ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
56 minutes ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
1 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
12 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
13 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
13 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

11-year-old girl from Yorkshire who went missing overnight found by police

UPDATE: Kasey was found safe and well by police on this morning (Mar 15).

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:01 GMT

Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl.

Named only as Kasey by North Yorkshire Police, she went missing from her home in Brompton, Northallerton, shortly before midnight last night (Mar 14).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “We are are urgently searching for Kasey, an 11-year-old girl missing from her home in Brompton, Northallerton. She was last seen just before midnight.”

Most Popular
Kasey, 11, went missing shortly before midnight
Kasey, 11, went missing shortly before midnight
Kasey, 11, went missing shortly before midnight

Anyone who has seen her should call police immediately on 101, quoting reference number NYP-14032023-0512.

YorkshireNorth Yorkshire PolicePoliceNorthallerton