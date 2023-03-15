11-year-old girl from Yorkshire who went missing overnight found by police

UPDATE: Kasey was found safe and well by police on this morning (Mar 15).

Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl.

Named only as Kasey by North Yorkshire Police, she went missing from her home in Brompton, Northallerton, shortly before midnight last night (Mar 14).

A statement from the force said: “We are are urgently searching for Kasey, an 11-year-old girl missing from her home in Brompton, Northallerton. She was last seen just before midnight.”

Kasey, 11, went missing shortly before midnight