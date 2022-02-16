Knottingley residents told to keep windows and doors shut as 12 fire crews fight large building fire

Following a call at 8:52 this morning, 12 crews (including support from North Yorkshire and South Yorkshire crews) attended a large building fire on Headlands Lane, Knottingley.
Read More
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has since confirmed that the incident has now been scaled down to five pumps.
Advice to any nearby residents is to keep doors and windows closed.
Firefighters remain on the scene.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.