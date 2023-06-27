12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by motorbike while walking down Yorkshire street

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Bradford Road, in Riddlesden, near Keighley, shortly before 6pm on Monday (Jun 26) following reports of a crash. It was reported a motorcycle has collided with a pedestrian.

The 12-year-old boy, who was the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for anyone with infomation or dashcam footage to come forward.

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured