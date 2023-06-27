All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by motorbike while walking down Yorkshire street

A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to Bradford Road, in Riddlesden, near Keighley, shortly before 6pm on Monday (Jun 26) following reports of a crash. It was reported a motorcycle has collided with a pedestrian.

The 12-year-old boy, who was the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for anyone with infomation or dashcam footage to come forward.

Most Popular
A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injuredA 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured
A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured

Anyone who can help the Roads Policing Unit is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1608 of June 26.

Related topics:YorkshireWest Yorkshire PolicePolice