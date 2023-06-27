12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by motorbike while walking down Yorkshire street

West Yorkshire Police were called to Bradford Road, in Riddlesden, near Keighley, shortly before 6pm on Monday (Jun 26) following reports of a crash. It was reported a motorcycle has collided with a pedestrian.
The 12-year-old boy, who was the pedestrian, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are now appealing for anyone with infomation or dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone who can help the Roads Policing Unit is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1608 of June 26.