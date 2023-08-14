16-year-old lifeguard helps save two children from rip currents at Whitby Beach

A young lifeguard helped to save the lives of two children who were pulled into the water at Whitby Beach by a strong rip current.

Whitby Beach RNLI lifeguard Riley Billany – who is just 16 years old – rescued two children pulled into the water on Wednesday August 9.

RNLI lifeguards Rob Stephensons and Riley Billany were on patrol by the Whitby pier at around 1.30pm when they were called out to rescue two young children who had been pulled further into the water by a rip current, outside the red and yellow beach flags.

Riley said: “The two young swimmers had been caught by a surging wave and were struggling to make it back to the beach.”

RNLI lifeguards are trained to offer friendly advice and medical assistance when needed and operate on the beaches seven-days-a-week between 10am and 6pm.

The 16-year-old lifeguard swiftly attended to the casualties with a rescue tube and managed to safely assist them back to an area of water where they could stand.

Daniel Bedwell, RNLI Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor at Whitby, said: “This incident emphasises the importance of swimming at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags.

“Strong rip currents are more likely to occur near Whitby pier, so it is best to keep well away and avoid swimming in this area.”

The two children received a welfare check back on the beach but had not suffered injuries.

Daniel added: “In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard or, if you are inland, ask for the Fire and Rescue service.