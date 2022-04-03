18-year-old woman dies after her Fiat 500 crashes with tractor in Yorkshire

The crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on April 1 on the A6055 at Little Holtby, near the entrance to Holtby Hall.

The woman's grey Fiat 500 was driving south and the green tractor - which was also pulling a trailer - was heading north when the crash happened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened on the A6055 near the entrance to Holtby Hall

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "The 18-year-old woman driving the Fiat sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her. Her family are receiving support from the police while the investigation continues.

"We are not able to release her name at this time, and we ask that her family’s privacy is respected. The driver of the tractor has been left badly shaken by the incident."

The force's major collision team are now investigating. The team spent almost eight hours investigating at the scene, and the road did not reopen until 11.30pm.

They now want to hear from any witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the major collision team, quoting incident number 12220055178.