A Yorkshire woman has gone viral across social media after being promoted to store manager at a popular desserts business at the age of 20 – five years after starting as a Saturday girl.

Anika started at Icequeenz in Barnsley five years ago at the age of 15.

In a post on the business page, the owner said the business now known as Dollys Dessserts has “grown and moved as a business dramatically over the years” since Anika started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s been with us for 5 years and seen it go from strength to strength she knows the business inside and out and without all her hard work we couldn’t have done it!

A Yorkshire woman has gone viral across social media after being promoted to store manager at a popular desserts business at the age of 20 – five years after starting as a Saturday girl. cc Dollys Desserts

"She has learnt A HUGE AMOUNT in the last 5 years and we are so proud of her hardwork and commitment so we have made the decision to make her our new STORE MANAGER!!”

The owner thanked Anika for all of her hard work.

"It’s certainly paid off and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and Dollys.”

The post has gone viral across social media with more than 1,400 likes.

Many have commented praising Anika.

"Congratulations, you will be amazing”, one said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad