20-year-old Lamborghini Urus passenger dies in 4am M62 crash

A 20-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in overturned at 4.20am on the M62, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
6 hours ago

Police investigating the fatal crash on the M62 have released details of the man who died in the incident.

Shaan Hussain, was 20 and from Bradford according to police.

He died after the black Lamborghini Urus he was a passenger in overturned on the westbound carriageway in Outlane at around 4.20am on Wednesday, December 21.

A 22-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment, police confirmed.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the crash and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has footage that will assist their investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 143 of 21/12.