28 things that are missing from Leeds City Centre according to Yorkshire locals including more green spaces and trams

From reliable public transport and a ‘decent’ ring road to more art galleries, a harbour and more parks, Yorkshire residents are keen to see some improvements to Leeds City Centre.

Here is the full list of things Yorkshire Post readers would like to see in Leeds.

Leeds city centre regeneration, Merrion Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“More art galleries!” - Marian Fannon Christian

“Reliable, frequent, easily accessible public transport.” - Diane Brearey

“A decent ring road.” - Roger James Martin

“A square with some green space.” - Linda Hodges

Neville Street. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Selfridges would be great!” - Catharine Wright

“Cheap food shops.” - Kevin Fish

“Access and disabled parking spaces.” - Colin Ford

“A monorail.” - Joolz Collins

Briggate. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“A nice harbour.” - Ian Brannan

“A metropolitan inner transportation system.” - David Knox

“A bowling green and tennis court.” - Dicco Cliff

“Trams.” - Mags Nabb

“Trams and affordable parking. I try to avoid going in but have to because of work.” - Sandeep Sandhu Basra

“An integrated Transport network: Trains Trams Buses.” - Steve Barnes

“A decent tube/tram system or access for cars.” - Samantha Mcseveny

“Cars, buses, people and investment in businesses.” - Jez Dove

“City transport system, a well signposted ring road we can understand, greenery on the pedestrian streets, quality customer service…” - David Hopps

“Access for decent bus routes and regular buses or trams and bring back some lovely big stores like Schofields, Lewis’s, Marshall & Snellgroves. Also some decent furniture stores so we don’t have to travel miles to buy a bed or a sofa!” - Kathryn Marks

“A decent transport system- more money has been wasted on looking at different plans! With the money that's been wasted, they could have completed phase 1 of whatever they wanted to do.” - Barbara Thomas

“A decent road network to bring people into the city and make it thrive like it used to.” - Barbara Toynbee

“To paraphrase Basil Fawlty ‘Well may I ask what you expected to see out of a Leeds hotel bedroom window? Sydney Opera House perhaps? The Hanging Gardens of Babylon? Herds of wildebeest sweeping majestically across the plain …’” - Debbie Powers

“Decent tram system or underground transport. And decent shops that people will want to make the effort to come to independent or flagship department stores.” - Heather Bolton

“An effective public transport and road network.” - Kelly Moore

“A good indoor swimming baths with water slides. A bit of a soft play area to take kids. The stuff for adults is great but lacking for kids. There are only so many times you can walk around the museums haha.” - Gaby Dell

“A tube network to remove the need and use of cars and buses to get around (Leeds and Yorkshire).” - Daniel Carter

“A decent inner city central park.” - Michael Gelson

“A covered childrens play park in the city centre and an inland beach , in the city centre. Created near to the river or canal network.” - Paul Cockcroft