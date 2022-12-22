5G mast which would add “imposing modern element” to historic Haworth village refused

A 5G mast would add an “imposing modern element” to the historic village of Haworth – planners have decided.

Proposals to install the mast and associated equipment on Vale Mill Road put forward by CK Hutchinson Networks as a way to fill a 5G “coverage hole” in the village.

But Bradford Council has refused the plans, saying the 18 metre tall mast would “have a deleterious impact on the living conditions of nearby residents by overbearing and dominating the area.”

Haworth, Cross Roads and Stanbury Parish Council had initially opposed the plan, saying the location, on a residential street, was “wholly inappropriate for such equipment.”

The company argued that the mast was needed to provide good 5G signal in Haworth, and pointed out there were other elements of street furniture such as lampposts on the street.

But planning officers said: “The proposal would add an imposing modern element that would be visually jarring and detrimental to the character of the area.

“It is acknowledged that there is ‘coverage hole’ in this location and the pole would extend 5G service across the target area.