85-year-old woman dies after being hit by a car in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called to Wombwell Lane in Barnsley, near the junction with Ash Street, at 10.46am on January 13 following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a gry Vauxhall Astra.
The pedestrian, an 85-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with injuries where she sadly later died. The driver of the Astra remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
Officers are now appealing to the public to come forward with information they may have about the incident, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 332 of January 13. Dash cam footage can be submitted by email to [email protected], with the reference number in the subject line.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
